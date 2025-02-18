Environmental challenges in Caspian Sea require coordinated response - Azerbaijani PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The current situation in the Caspian Sea requires a unified approach to addressing the sea's ecological problems, Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during the third Caspian Economic Forum in Tehran, Iran, Trend reports.

During his speech at the plenary session of the 3rd Caspian Economic Forum, Asadov pointed out that the state of the Caspian Sea has set alarm bells ringing among the neighboring countries, calling for a united front to tackle the ecological hurdles that lie ahead.

“The issue of the Caspian Sea’s shallowing became a subject of comprehensive discussion during the VI Caspian Summit. To identify the causes and develop measures to prevent further shallowing, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan proposed the creation of an expert group,” he said.

The PM articulated optimism that all requisite accords to facilitate the inaugural convening of the task force in Baku would be consummated expeditiously.

The third Caspian Economic Forum began on Monday in Tehran, Iran, featuring the involvement of the Caspian littoral republics. The meeting convened leaders from transport and trade organizations, entrepreneurs, and representatives of corporations from Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan. It seeks to improve economic, trade, scientific, and technological collaboration among the Caspian coastal nations. Principal subjects encompass energy, finance, tourism, healthcare, investment in free trade zones, and logistics.

