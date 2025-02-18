Azerbaijan unveils timeline for offshore work under WPP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The construction of offshore wind power stations is currently one of the priority issues in Azerbaijan, said Javid Abdullayev, the director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency under the Ministry of Energy (AREA), Trend reports.

During the press tour of the Khizi-Absheron wind farm, Abdullayev noted that the analysis and assessment of water bodies, under Azerbaijani legislation, is nearing completion.

"Many companies have shown interest in constructing wind power stations (WPS) in these areas. Negotiations are ongoing with them. We are already conducting wind measurement and observation activities in one of the identified marine areas.

We will begin measurement and observation activities in other directions as well. In the next phase, a producer will be selected under the legislation," Abdullayev said.

