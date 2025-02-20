Azerbaijan’s foreign trade booms in Jan. 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover reached over $5 billion in January 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this figure marks an increase of $2.1 billion, or 70.5 percent, compared to January 2023, when Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $2.9 billion.

Moreover, trade turnover consisted of $3.3 billion in exports and $2.5 billion in imports in the past month, reflecting an increase of approximately $1.1 billion (64.8 percent) for exports and $910 million (79.7 percent) for imports compared to last year.

The Foreign Trade Surplus totaled $986 million during the reporting period, up $285 million, or 40.7 percent, from a year earlier.