Azerbaijan engages in strategic talks with Boston consulting group

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Azerbaijan held talks with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), to discuss the impact of strategies that encourage innovation and digital solutions on the country’s economic processes, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Economy Ministry.

According to information, Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Martin Reeves, Managing Director and General Partner of Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Chairman of the BCG Henderson Institute.

The meeting featured information on the measures implemented in Azerbaijan to support initiatives that stimulate digital transformation and innovative thinking, as well as the formation of an ecosystem.

The sides discussed the impact of strategies on innovation and digital solutions on economic processes, assessment of Azerbaijan's potential in the context of diversification of global trade, and prospects for cooperation.

