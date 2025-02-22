IEA forecasts steady growth in Kazakhstan's power demand through 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Kazakhstan's electricity consumption rose by 4.2% year-on-year in the first eleven months of 2024, supported by robust macroeconomic performance and a 4% increase in GDP, according to the latest outlook from the International Energy Agency (IEA), Trend reports.

The IEA forecasts an average annual increase of 2.5% in Kazakhstan's electricity demand between 2025 and 2027, primarily driven by the expansion of gas-fired power generation and renewable energy sources. In 2024, Kazakhstan's overall power generation increased by 4.8% year-on-year.

Fossil-based thermal generation continues to dominate Kazakhstan’s energy mix, accounting for approximately 85% of total generation. Coal remains the dominant source, providing 60% of the country’s electricity, with gas-fired power contributing around 25%. Coal-based generation grew by about 1.3% y-o-y in 2024, while gas-fired power saw a more significant increase of nearly 8%.

Following dry weather conditions in 2023, Kazakhstan’s hydropower generation saw a significant rebound, rising by almost 30% year-on-year in 2024. Additionally, wind power output also saw substantial growth, exceeding 4 TWh in the first eleven months of the year.