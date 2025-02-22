Enagás rolls out major investment plan for renewable hydrogen infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Enagás has announced an investment of 4.035 billion euros over the next six years, aiming for a 9.5% annual growth in EBITDA from 2026 to 2030, Trend reports.

The company plans to allocate 83% of the investment to environmentally sustainable projects, as it is eligible under the EU taxonomy for climate change mitigation.

A key focus of the investment is the development of renewable hydrogen infrastructure, with 3.125 billion euros designated for this area. This will drive Enagás' growth, with the company’s hydrogen assets expected to surpass its natural gas assets by 2030. The company also aims to expand its regulated assets to nearly 5 billion euros between 2025 and 2030.

Enagás also presented four new sections for the Spanish Hydrogen Backbone to the second call for PCI. This expansion, based on a 2023 Call For Interest, will add 1,480 kilometers of route, requiring an estimated investment of 2.135 billion euros. This investment, however, will occur after 2030 and is not included in the current strategic update.