Azerbaijan's State Tax Service, Garabagh University sign cooperation agreement (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan (STS) and Garabagh University have signed a memorandum of cooperation, Trend reports, citing the STS.

The memorandum was signed during a visit by STS leadership to the city of Khankendi.

The agreement outlines collaboration in the areas of training and scientific research, implementation of joint projects, initiatives aimed at student development, and the strengthening of mutually beneficial relations. According to the memorandum, the parties will engage in knowledge and experience exchange to ensure effective cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

As part of the visit, the head of the STS, Orkhan Nazarli, and his delegation met with the rector of Garabagh University, Shahin Bayramov. During the meeting, Nazarli emphasized the symbolic and educational significance of the university and its potential role in promoting tax awareness.

The STS closely collaborates with educational institutions. Education is key to forming accurate public perceptions of tax authorities, encouraging greater compliance with tax obligations in the business environment, and instilling the socio-economic value of paying taxes in youth, Nazarli said.

During the visit, the STS delegation was introduced to the university’s modern educational infrastructure and met with faculty and students. Rector Shahin Bayramov provided detailed information about student enrollment statistics and expressed pride in operating in territories liberated from occupation.

He noted that educating youth loyal to the ideals of statehood on the soil of historic victory is a core priority for the university. Bayramov also stated that from their first year, Garabagh University students have actively participated in scientific conferences and international projects.

He underlined the university’s interest in cooperating with organizations like the STS to prepare highly qualified specialists tailored to the region’s needs.

Nazarli highlighted Garabagh University’s significance in meeting the demand for skilled professionals and reviving historic educational traditions.

“The establishment of this institution reflects the state's support for education in the liberated territories. These steps contribute to restoring the region’s educational heritage, increasing youth interest in learning, and driving regional development,” he said.

Nazarli also briefed participants on the country’s tax administration priorities, the work of tax authorities, the "STS Strategy for 2025–2028," teaching approaches, and professional development measures.

He stressed the crucial role of awareness-raising in enhancing tax discipline and noted the importance of the partnership with Garabagh University in this regard.

The audience was also informed about internship and employment opportunities at the STS, which help students gain hands-on experience in the tax field and support their growth into qualified professionals.

Participants' queries were addressed at the end of the program.

