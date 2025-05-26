Azerbaijan’s insurance market shows notable growth in 4M2025
Azerbaijan’s insurance sector hit the ground running in the early months of 2025, with premiums raking in nearly 590 million manat and payouts flying past 230 million manat. This shows a marked uptick compared to last year, highlighting the market’s bustling activity.
