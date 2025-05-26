Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia deepen investment ties across energy, transport and healthcare

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 26. A meeting of the Uzbekistan–Saudi Arabia Business Council was held via videoconference, bringing together senior officials and business leaders from both countries to discuss expanding investment cooperation, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The event was attended by Shohrukh Gulamov, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan; Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of the Board of ACWA Power and Co-Chair of the Business Council; and representatives from leading business communities of both nations.

Discussions focused on boosting investment collaboration in key sectors such as transport and road infrastructure, tourism, and healthcare. Special emphasis was placed on advancing joint green energy projects, aligned with global sustainability goals and regional development priorities.

Participants also highlighted Uzbekistan’s attractive investment climate and showcased a portfolio of promising projects developed through detailed analysis of regional and sector-specific opportunities. These initiatives were noted for their strong scalability and high net present value, drawing keen interest from Saudi partners.

The convening underscored the bilateral stakeholders' dedication to enhancing synergistic economic interdependencies and represented a pivotal advancement in fortifying collaborative frameworks across key strategic sectors.



In the interim, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has executed 34 strategic investment initiatives within the territory of Uzbekistan, culminating in a comprehensive investment portfolio amounting to $24.1 billion by the fiscal year 2024.

