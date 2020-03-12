German production company to increase production of gypsum mixtures in Uzbekistan

Construction 12 March 2020 13:05 (UTC+04:00)
German production company to increase production of gypsum mixtures in Uzbekistan
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Latest
Norway may shut several airports Europe 13:58
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 13:57
First batch of potatoes shipped from Russia's Makhachkala seaport to Turkmenbashi seaport Business 13:54
Minister: Azerbaijani state budget insured against foreign shocks Azerbaijan 13:36
Any future OPEC+ deal would be under completely different structure Oil&Gas 13:16
Iran blocks smuggling home appliance via internet Business 13:15
Algeria confirms first coronavirus death Arab World 13:11
France's ADP mulls closing Paris airport terminal due to coronavirus Europe 13:09
German production company to increase production of gypsum mixtures in Uzbekistan Construction 13:05
First day of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 13:03
Oil industry is likely to go through long period of consolidation Oil&Gas 13:02
Iran to put up hydrocarbons on sale at its Energy Exchange Oil&Gas 12:52
Minister names two factors that may potentially impact Azerbaijan's economy Azerbaijan 12:49
Azerbaijan prolongs academic year for higher education institutions (PHOTO) Society 12:28
Iran installs new platform on joint oil field with UAE Oil&Gas 12:26
German Ministry of Economic Cooperation actively supports textile industry of Uzbekistan Business 12:06
Mehmet Karaca: ‘I believe that Baku Higher Oil School will very soon make itself known in the region’ Society 12:00
Iran-China trade ongoing - Chamber of Commerce Business 11:56
Georgia toughens entry for citizens of several countries Georgia 11:56
UK to introduce more stringent measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak Europe 11:54
Kazakhstan prohibits public events amid coronavirus outbreak Kazakhstan 11:50
Gherzi: Uzbekistan on the way to become visible international textile-producing platform Business 11:49
Thailand reports biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases Other News 11:37
Iranian currency rates for March 12 Finance 11:33
Iran names investments made in manufacturing, industrial sectors of Markazi Province Business 11:32
China's February auto sales plunge 79%, biggest monthly drop ever Other News 11:10
Greece reports first coronavirus death, a 66-year-old man Europe 11:03
Iran imposes ban for tourists to enter Kish Island Iran 10:58
Energy expert: Iran will be weaker in energy sector than Romania in 1970 Oil&Gas 10:53
Buta Airways Amends Hand Luggage Rules Economy 10:48
No shortage of commodities in any part of country - Iran deputy minister Business 10:45
Iran's exports down due to coronavirus outbreak Business 10:42
OPEC technical committee meeting may be held in selector mode amid coronavirus outbreak Oil&Gas 10:38
Saudi Arabia widens travel ban to Europe, others over coronavirus Arab World 10:37
Turkey’s export of cement to Azerbaijan increases Turkey 10:24
EU welcomes political agreement on new electoral system in Georgia Georgia 10:21
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 12 Finance 10:10
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 32 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:10
Turkey's steel export to Turkmenistan grows Turkey 10:09
Australia injects $11.4 billion coronavirus stimulus, extends travel restrictions Other News 10:00
Iran allocates funds to start-up companies to battle coronavirus Business 09:59
Oil slumps as U.S. bans travel from Europe over pandemic Oil&Gas 09:47
Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70 Other News 09:46
China airlines report $3 billion loss in Feb as virus erodes travel demand Other News 09:45
US State Dept.: Southern Gas Corridor's expansion to generate new long-term sources of export revenue for suppliers Oil&Gas 09:04
Hong Kong dismisses U.S. criticism over human rights Other News 08:52
China's coronavirus epicenter sees single-digit cases for first time Other News 07:30
Japan's Sharp files patent infringement lawsuit against U.S. TV brand Vizio Other News 06:41
UN Security Council holds debate on countering terrorism in Africa World 05:56
Stabbing spree leaves three dead, two injured in Australia Other News 05:02
Chile marks 30 years of democracy; students ramp up protests against inequality Other News 04:15
Coronavirus forces Italy to tighten lockdown Europe 03:27
U.S. oil company workers make big, bad retirement bet: their own stock Oil&Gas 02:38
South Sudan says formation of inclusive cabinet on course Other News 01:53
WHO praises Iran's actions against coronavirus Society 01:15
Two Americans, British personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack Arab World 00:40
White House told federal health agency to classify coronavirus deliberations US 11 March 23:22
WHO says coronavirus is a pandemic, UK and Italy announce big war chests to fight it World 11 March 22:38
Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov ends official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 11 March 22:08
President Ilham Aliyev hosted official reception in honor of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Politics 11 March 21:30
Azerbaijan’s biscuit factory talks about development of new types of confectionery products Business 11 March 20:27
Uzbek Leasing International talks about results of Belarus-Uzbek agrarian forum Finance 11 March 20:19
Operational Headquarters: Two more Azerbaijani citizens who arrived from abroad infected with coronavirus Society 11 March 19:54
Azerbaijan’s Azani textile company to expand range of children's clothing Business 11 March 19:45
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Georgia grows Turkey 11 March 19:42
Azerbaijani big producer of fruit juices announces export volume for 2020 Business 11 March 19:37
Azerbaijani plant discloses production volumes of dairy products for 2020 Business 11 March 19:34
Statistical Committee: Azerbaijan's industrial production grows Business 11 March 19:02
Azerbaijan’s Goycay-Sud plant discloses timeframe for opening new production line Business 11 March 18:51
OPEC talks Kazakhstan's oil output in Jan. 2020 Oil&Gas 11 March 18:48
Expert talks on Iran's economic development prospects Business 11 March 18:46
Oil demand effects from COVID-19 to diminish by Q3 2020 Oil&Gas 11 March 18:41
Kazakhstan to decrease sowing area for some agriculture crops Business 11 March 18:38
EIA no longer expects active production management by OPEC Oil&Gas 11 March 18:37
Azerbaijani Cable Operators Association talks prospects for development of cable TV, IPTV ICT 11 March 18:35
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund discloses amount of funds sold at foreign currency auctions Economy 11 March 18:29
OPEC crude oil production falls Oil&Gas 11 March 18:27
Azerbaijan's Central Bank attracts funds Finance 11 March 18:18
EIA decreases previously forecast oil extraction volume in Kazakhstan for 2020 Oil&Gas 11 March 18:17
Demand for OPEC crude to go down in 2020 Oil&Gas 11 March 18:16
Statistics Committee: Azerbaijan's agricultural production up Business 11 March 18:15
New project on Azerbaijani migrants launched Economy 11 March 18:12
Hungary curbs inbound travel, bans public gatherings over coronavirus Europe 11 March 18:09
Lufthansa Group cancels another 23,000 flights over coronavirus Europe 11 March 18:05
Patient with suspected coronavirus returned to Clinical Medical Center in Baku Society 11 March 18:05
Turkmenistan, Morocco agree on sulfur supplies Business 11 March 18:03
Lufthansa suspends flights to Kazakhstan amid coronavirus outbreak Transport 11 March 18:00
EIA revises up forecasts for oil production in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11 March 17:45
Russia’s Rosatom ready to offer Azerbaijan solutions in field of nuclear energy Oil&Gas 11 March 17:41
Cargo turnover volume increases in Georgia Transport 11 March 17:39
Turkmenistan for first time to drill ultra-deep well in oil-bearing area Oil&Gas 11 March 17:38
Britain scraps business rates for small firms Europe 11 March 17:34
SOCAR, McKinsey to design strategic development plan Oil&Gas 11 March 17:34
Uzbekistan looks to reduce custom duties on imported foreign cars Finance 11 March 17:31
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2020 oil output Oil&Gas 11 March 17:22
President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs (PHOTO) Politics 11 March 17:13
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 11 March 17:13
Iran imposed duty on export of onion Business 11 March 17:03
Thailand tightens visa regime with Georgia due to coronavirus Georgia 11 March 17:02
Azerbaijan's Agsaray Residence talks high-rise buildings' construction in Baku White City Construction 11 March 16:59
All news