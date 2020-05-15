Uzbekistan to build new residential areas after Sardoba dam collapse

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Three residential areas are planned to be built for residents of Sardoba, Akalty and Mirzaobod districts of Uzbekistan's Syrdarya province, Trend reports citing the press service of the president.

On May 1, 2020, heavy rains caused a Sardoba dam wall nearby the districts to collapse partially, flooding a large land area. As a result of the emergency accident, 2,570 individual and 76 apartment buildings in Sardoba, Akalty and Mirzaobod districts were destroyed. Furthermore, 1,781 individual houses and 52 multi-storey houses were partially flooded. Approximately 70 social, production and service facilities, about 20,000 hectares of agricultural land, 828 kilometers of roads, electricity, gas and water supply networks, and communication lines were damaged.

About 90,000 residents of Sardoba, Akalty and Mirzaobod districts were evacuated to safe areas.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Syrdarya province May 15.

"For residents whose houses have become completely uninhabitable, it is planned to build 3 residential areas with 66 five-storey houses for 2,640 apartments in Sardoba, Akalty and Mirzaobod districts. Moreover, 37 multi-storey houses with 1,480 apartments will be built in Dustlik settlement of Sardoba district. President Mirziyoyev laid the first stone of the new building," the message said.

To date, the damaged houses and streets of about 20 settlements have been cleared, the remnants of water removed from 13 settlements.

About 66,000 people have returned to their homes. In other places, the work on cleaning and repair is in full swing.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini