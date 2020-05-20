Tajikistan sends construction materials to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Tajikistan has sent humanitarian aid to Uzbekistan in the form of construction materials, on May 20, 2020, Trend reports citing Asia Plus news agency.

The aid consists of cement, slate, paints, nails and other necessary materials, which were sent via 51 freight trains.

Humanitarian aid is aimed at eliminating the consequences of the partial destruction of the Sardobin water reservoir in Syrdarya region of Uzbekistan.

Assistance was provided by representatives of the Government of Tajikistan, Sughd Province and the unitary enterprise Material Resources of Sughd Province.

Previously Uzbekistan also supported Tajikistan and sent a mobile clinic there to help treat the COVID-10 patients.

On May 1, 2020, heavy rains caused a Sardoba dam wall nearby the districts to collapse partially, flooding a large land area. As a result of the emergency accident, 2,570 individual and 76 apartment buildings in Sardoba, Akalty and Mirzaobod districts were destroyed.

Furthermore, 1,781 individual houses and 52 multi-storey houses were partially flooded. Approximately 70 social, production and service facilities, about 20,000 hectares of agricultural land, 828 kilometers of roads, electricity, gas and water supply networks, and communication lines were damaged.

About 90,000 residents of Sardoba, Akalty and Mirzaobod districts were evacuated to safe areas.

