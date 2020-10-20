Three new cable cars built in Georgian Bakuriani

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20

By order of the Mountain Resorts Development Company of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, the Austrian-Swiss Doplmeier-Garaventa Group has completed the construction of three new cable cars for the Bakuriani ski resort, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava got acquainted with the finished work on the spot. The site was also attended by the director of the mountain resorts development company Irakli Chirakadze, the director of the Doplmeier-Garaventa company Nikoloz Grdzelizi and the representative of the Samtskhe-Javakheti region Besik Amiranashvili.

Turnava said in 2023 Bakuriani will host the Freestyle World Championship.

"This is a great responsibility to which we respond with new projects,” said Turnava.

According to the minister, in 2021, the first competitions will be held in Bakuriani, using new ropes and new tracks.

“In addition, a large infrastructure was developed in Bakuriani, a bypass road was built, a new road to Mitarbi and Kokhta was repaired, many infrastructure projects were completed, and it is planned to update recreation areas. All this will give us more opportunities to receive more tourists in Bakuriani,” said Turnava.

