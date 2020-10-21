Georgia talks about main road construction projects

Construction 21 October 2020 11:23 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia talks about main road construction projects
"Together we are POWER": ENGINET supports injured children in Ganja city (FOTO) Other News 12:50
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan rising Finance 12:46
Volume of gas pumped into Serajeh gas storage facility in Iran soars Oil&Gas 12:41
Azerbaijan's railway cargo transportation down within 9M2020 Transport 12:40
Value of wood, furniture exports from Turkey to Uzbekistan down Turkey 12:21
Hungary reiterates its support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:18
Kazakh coal extracting venture opens tender to buy electricity generating unit Tenders 12:14
Kazakhstan’s Oil Construction Company to buy pipes via tender Tenders 12:14
Tashkent Stock Exchange's trade volume increases Finance 12:13
State Commercial Bank of Turkmenistan holds another campaign to increase cashback Finance 12:12
Сontracted capacity of Enagas storage facilities reach 100% of available supply Oil&Gas 12:11
Uzbekistan’s car production up within 9M2020 Uzbekistan 12:11
Volume of electricity generation up in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 12:08
Azerbaijani ASB Bank's net income drops Finance 12:03
Azerbaijani FM leaves for Moscow Politics 12:02
Iran declares number of enterprises restored in Qom Province Business 12:01
Azerbaijan has enough resources to quickly restore economic growth rates - CBA's chairman Finance 12:01
SOCAR among TOP importers of gasoline to Ukraine Oil&Gas 11:52
Azerbaijan announces latest data on civilian casualties, damages caused by Armenia's attacks Politics 11:51
Georgia reports 1,351 new coronavirus cases Georgia 11:43
Indian Monnet company looking to launch ferrosilicon production in Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar Business 11:43
Azerbaijani MoD shows footage of newly-liberated Chereken village (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:40
GTL may help companies increase their portfolio of higher value finished products Oil&Gas 11:32
Turkmenistan plans to buy medical helicopters from Russia’s Tatarstan Business 11:23
Georgia talks about main road construction projects Construction 11:23
Battalion of Armenian Armed Forces' 556th regiment neutralized - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 11:20
China's import of Turkish wood, furniture surges Turkey 11:20
Cotton fiber production increases in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:20
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Finance 11:19
It's wrong to compare economically strong Azerbaijan with Armenia, Trend's editor-in-chief on Al Jazeera TV (VIDEO) Politics 11:19
President's aide talks about Armenian attacks on Azerbaijani cities on Oct. 20 Politics 11:15
Gasoline production increases in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 11:15
Jet fuel consumption to return to 2019 demand levels in 2025 Oil&Gas 11:14
Kazakhstan to amend state budget due to COVID-19 preventive measures Finance 11:07
Georgia talks about ongoing, future projects in construction area Construction 11:05
Night, day artillery firings of Azerbaijani Armed Forces (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:59
UK keen to support Azerbaijan to develop renewable energy sphere Oil&Gas 10:52
Turkmenistan considers measures to prevent entering of COVID-19 into country Turkmenistan 10:51
Investments in Kazakhstan's agriculture surge Business 10:47
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 21 Finance 10:41
Armenia must forever forget Khudafarin, says Azerbaijani MoD Politics 10:40
First regular international freight train departed from China to Uzbekistan Transport 10:38
Information on shot down Azerbaijani military plane - lie, says Defense Ministry Politics 10:38
Kazakhstan's revenue from transport via pipelines down year-on-year Business 10:36
EU launches new initiative to support small and medium-sized firms in Georgia Business 10:35
Azerbaijan's Azercosmos shows satellite images of newly-liberated Zangilan city Politics 10:18
Major General of Azerbaijani Interior Ministry passes away Politics 09:59
Iranian currency rates for October 21 Finance 09:56
Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former President of Ecuador publishes article in Ecuador ElTelegrafo newspaper Politics 09:53
Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan approaches 65,000 Uzbekistan 09:52
Armenian Armed Forces' artillery chief, division, batallion commanders neutralized - MoD Politics 09:52
Turkmenistan, India intend to hold regular meetings Business 09:50
Incurring losses, Armenian troops forced to retreat, Azerbaijani MoD says Politics 09:44
Azerbaijan eyes to introduce domestic products to Arab markets Business 09:38
New power plants construction in Azerbaijan to allow export of electricity Oil&Gas 09:34
Oil prices slip as U.S. inventory build stokes fears of supply glut Oil&Gas 09:33
Turkey's furniture and timber exports to Kyrgyzstan down Turkey 09:33
MP states need to create Agrarian Bank of Azerbaijan Finance 09:33
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry gives update on current hostilities Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:31
Strategy for long-term development of Azerbaijan energy sector to be developed until 2050 Oil&Gas 09:31
Foreign investors to invest about $400 million in renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:29
Azerbaijan to put banknotes with updated design into circulation (PHOTO) Finance 09:28
Express Bank reduces its net profit Finance 09:25
Armenian armed forces shelling Azerbaijani Tartar district Politics 09:25
Spain considering curfews to tackle new wave of coronavirus Europe 08:47
Association of Restaurants demands meeting with PM Business 08:15
TOGG partners with Farasis for li-ion battery production in Turkey Business 08:12
Iran exports over $30 billion worth of goods in 6 months Business 08:05
Earthquake reported 386km away from Almaty Kyrgyzstan 08:04
Sarajevo mayor underlines urban cooperation with Tehran Society 07:49
China's 2020 auto production and sales could return to 2019 levels Business 07:18
Amazon extends work from home option till June ICT 06:20
Can Tesla hit 2020 delivery goal? Investors watch for Musk steer Business 05:29
Fiancee of Khashoggi, human rights group sue Saudi crown prince in U.S. Arab World 04:35
Iraqi security forces find 50 bodies in mass grave in Kirkuk Arab World 03:19
5.6 tons of cannabis seized in Morocco Other News 02:21
Ex-Burundi president gets prison term for 1993 killing of victorious election opponent Other News 01:34
DOJ lawsuit unlikely to knock Google from pole position ICT 00:49
Footage of destruction of Armenian Armed Forces' military equipment, manpower published (VİDEO) Politics 20 October 23:51
News spread by Armenian Defense Ministry that military operations being conducted in Khudaferin direction nonsense - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 20 October 23:50
I want my dear people to know that the capture of every village and every height requires great courage - President Aliyev Politics 20 October 23:43
We are saying whatever is possible today, says Azerbaijani president Politics 20 October 23:41
Online election registry available for Georgian citizens residing abroad Georgia 20 October 23:41
We will continue to expel these liars, says Azerbaijani president Politics 20 October 23:38
Armenia must declare before it is too late that it is withdrawing from occupied territories - President Aliyev Politics 20 October 23:34
We are fighting alone and everyone knows that - President Aliyev Politics 20 October 23:30
President Aliyev on destroyed and taken as military booty military equipment of Armenian armed forces Politics 20 October 23:26
Armenian leadership already on their knees, we have shown them place they deserve - Azerbaijani president Politics 20 October 23:25
Azerbaijan conducts military operations on its territory recognized by international community, says President Aliyev Politics 20 October 23:18
Our fist is there not only to smash the enemy’s head. Our fist is a fist of unity - President Aliyev Politics 20 October 23:18
AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week US 20 October 23:16
We are on the threshold of the Great Return - President Aliyev Politics 20 October 23:15
Victorious Azerbaijani Army gaining new victories on battlefield, says Azerbaijani president Politics 20 October 23:10
Professional journalist, Azerbaijan`s and AZERTAC`s friend He Ping appointed as President of Xinhua News Agency Society 20 October 23:06
They simply deceived us and international mediators - President Aliyev Politics 20 October 22:54
Turkey reports 1,894 new COVID-19 cases, 351,413 in total Turkey 20 October 22:46
Int’l conference on 175th anniversary of Abai held in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 20 October 22:05
FLEX Alumni sends letter to attention of US Ambassador in Azerbaijan Politics 20 October 21:40
Azerbaijan Air Defense Units destroy another UAV of Armenian armed forces Politics 20 October 21:25
Senior diplomat: Iran has nothing to hide about Ukrainian plane incident Iran 20 October 21:23
