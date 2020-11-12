Reconstruction of gas station in Turkmenistan’s Mary region completed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

A gas station has resumed operations after a major reconstruction in Turkmenistan’s Mary region, Trend reports with reference to the Nebit-Gaz electronic newspaper.

The new gas station can serve up to 650 cars within a day, the report says.

All major repairs were performed by Turkmennebitonumleri economic construction and installation enterprise of the Mary region.

The network of gas stations equipped according to international standards is expanding in Turkmenistan. Thus, earlier a new gas station was built in the Lebap region of Turkmenistan, designed to serve 750 cars per day.

As reported, Turkmenistan plans to increase the capacity of the oil refining industry to 30 million tons by 2030.

Turkmenistan fully provides the domestic market with fuel and lubricants of national production. Some of the refined products are exported to other countries.

---

