Turkey’s Tekfen Holding to construct administrative building of Central Bank of Azerbaijan

Turkey’s Tekfen Holding through its subsidiary Tekfen Insaat has announced the signing of a contract for the construction of the administrative building of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

The project is worth 218 million euros.

In the statement, Tekfen Holding said that the project management of the building includes design, the supply of equipment, and materials.

Tekfen Holding is a Turkish conglomerate based in Istanbul. The subsidiaries of the holding are engaged in construction work in many spheres, including power generation, airports, the oil sector, and roads. Tekfen Holding mainly operates in Turkey, CIS, Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

