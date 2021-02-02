S.Korea to fund construction of multidisciplinary hospital in Uzbekistan

Construction 2 February 2021 10:41 (UTC+04:00)
S.Korea to fund construction of multidisciplinary hospital in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan eyes developing industrial tourism
Uzbekistan eyes developing industrial tourism
Australia reopens New Zealand 'travel bubble' after no new COVID-19 cases
Australia reopens New Zealand 'travel bubble' after no new COVID-19 cases
Georgia sees significant decrease in international visits
Georgia sees significant decrease in international visits
Latest
Azerbaijan discloses names registered in .AZ domain zone in Jan. 2021 ICT 10:46
Armenia glorifying fascism amid efforts to reach peace in S.Caucasus - Azernews newspaper Politics 10:44
India and Qatar affirm their commitment for closer collaboration Arab World 10:43
S.Korea to fund construction of multidisciplinary hospital in Uzbekistan Construction 10:41
Azerbaijan discloses number of defused anti-infantry mines in Gubadly (PHOTO) Society 10:38
Armenians violate ceasefire with Azerbaijan in Gazakh district Politics 10:29
Iran remains unclear about mandatory pricing plan on its mercantile exchange Business 10:11
Google to spend $3.8 million to settle accusations of hiring, pay biases US 10:11
Iranian currency rates for February 2 Finance 10:11
Samsung leading on Azerbaijan's market of mobile devices ICT 10:09
Azerbaijan starts applying beneficial insurance of hazelnut fields Business 09:53
Czechia increases petroleum oils import from Azerbaijan m-o-m Oil&Gas 09:52
Siemens gets new orders in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:46
Azerbaijan is noteworthy part of Europe’s energy supply diversification, says Austria Oil&Gas 09:41
Azerbaijan to start producing high-quality diesel fuel Oil&Gas 09:41
Iran waits for US action over nuclear deal Business 09:30
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for Feb. 2 Uzbekistan 09:30
Iran talks neighborliness policy in Caucasus region Politics 09:23
Boeing says 118 orders for 777X no longer firm under accounting rules Transport 09:20
Iran holds talks with Taliban, says Afghan gov't was informed in advance Politics 09:17
Iranian FM calls on citizens to avoid traveling Myanmar Society 08:53
Turkish military to modernize F-16s for prolonged use Turkey 08:49
Georgia becomes member of World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies Georgia 08:39
Number of fresh COVID-19 cases slightly down in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:10
U.N. fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday World 07:41
Business plan for US-Georgia economic cooperation to be created - Embassy ICT 07:01
Ryanair reports loss of 306 mln euros in last three months of 2020 Transport 06:28
Flash estimate puts Latvia's economic downturn in 2020 at 3.5 pct Economy 05:36
Iran reveals amount of electricity it can export under normal conditions Oil&Gas 05:01
Urgent testing for virus variant related to South Africa launched in parts of UK Europe 04:27
Uzbekistan, Pakistan discuss boosting trade ties, railway link Economy 03:41
U.S. factory activity cools amid COVID-19 flare-up Economy 02:33
Maduro says Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine demonstrated 100% efficacy Other News 00:56
Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s soft monetary policy contributes to long-term low refinancing rate - Unicapital Finance 00:13
Azerbaijan to extend period of new construction requirement Economy 00:12
Azerbaijan's CBA may take pause in reducing discount rate - Gazprombank Finance 00:11
Number of new COVID-19 cases worldwide decreases for straight three weeks World 1 February 23:59
Myanmar military reshuffle cabinet following coup Other News 1 February 23:19
Turkey registers more than 7 700 new coronavirus cases Turkey 1 February 22:42
Iran launches satellite carrier with solid fuel engine (VİDEO) Iran 1 February 22:28
Android OS continues to lead in Azerbaijani market ICT 1 February 22:22
Georgia to receive AstraZeneca vaccine after Pfizer - Head of NCDC Georgia 1 February 22:12
Jazeera Airways plans to open flight from Kuwait to Bishkek and Osh Kyrgyzstan 1 February 21:50
Tesla set for at least 1 billion euros in German subsidies Finance 1 February 21:28
Azerbaijan discloses number of installations to be replaced at Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery Oil&Gas 1 February 21:03
Subsidiary of Russian bank in Azerbaijan increases assets during 2020 Finance 1 February 21:03
VTB Azerbaijan Bank’s total liabilities up in 2020 Finance 1 February 20:29
VTB Bank Azerbaijan ends 2020 with profit Finance 1 February 19:50
Joint Monitoring Center to contribute to ensuring stability in region - Turkish minister (PHOTO) Politics 1 February 19:37
Those who did not want diplomatic settlement in South Caucasus now want this - Turkish FM Politics 1 February 19:12
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on February 2 Oil&Gas 1 February 18:50
Share of cotton in total export of Azerbaijan increases Business 1 February 18:50
Azerbaijan confirms 160 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 1 February 18:44
Consumer loans in national currency increase in price in Georgia Finance 1 February 18:41
US increases import of Azerbaijani products during 2020 Business 1 February 18:40
Azerbaijan-Turkey create joint media platform Politics 1 February 18:22
Azerbaijan's Parliament approves new proposal on tobacco products Society 1 February 18:12
Iran's EOGPC announces tender to buy transformer Tenders 1 February 18:11
Uzbekistan's annual inflation declines despite global pandemic Uzbekistan 1 February 17:53
Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall in Iran Finance 1 February 17:52
Iran declares amount of money allocated for construction of fishing ports Business 1 February 17:52
Turkish-Azerbaijani joint exercises entitled "Winter Exercises - 2021" start (VIDEO) Politics 1 February 17:51
Degraded, unusable lands in Azerbaijan to be rehabilitated Economy 1 February 17:51
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan agree on accelerating border demarcation process Uzbekistan 1 February 17:49
Israeli startups raised record $1.2b in January Israel 1 February 17:48
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana to operate flights to Germany’s Frankfurt Construction 1 February 17:46
Kazakhstan overseeing several projects to solve drinking water problems in Mangystau Business 1 February 17:44
Japan expected to extend COVID-19 state of emergency Other News 1 February 17:41
Kazakh national atomic company talks COVID-related situation at its subsidiaries Business 1 February 17:39
Uzbekistan’s number of small enterprises and microfirms revealed Business 1 February 17:37
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of new forest park in Yasamal district (PHOTO) Politics 1 February 17:30
New EBRD president to pay virtual visit to Georgia Georgia 1 February 17:24
Azerbaijan unveils plans to eliminate damage caused by Armenia to environment of liberated lands (EXCLUSIVE) Society 1 February 17:17
Bakcell presents new concept store in Baku (PHOTO) Other News 1 February 17:16
Georgia sees increase in amount of reserve money Finance 1 February 17:16
SkyUp Airlines to resume flights to Georgia Transport 1 February 17:15
Balance of SME liquidity up in Georgia Finance 1 February 17:15
Azerbaijani president, first lady inaugurate new building of Absheron District Central Hospital (PHOTO) Politics 1 February 17:15
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets (Jan.25 through Jan.29) Finance 1 February 17:11
Turkmenistan preparing for cotton sowing Business 1 February 17:10
Kazatomprom, China holding talks on construction of fuel assembly division Business 1 February 17:07
Coca-Cola to build plant in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 1 February 17:06
Romanian companies express interest toward Kazakhstan's market - MFA Business 1 February 17:01
Entrepreneurs, potential investors understand potential in creating new markets – WB Finance 1 February 16:59
Several COVID-19 restrictions lifted in Georgia Georgia 1 February 16:58
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oils export to Netherlands Oil&Gas 1 February 16:56
Azerbaijani president, first lady view conditions created at school-lyceum in Khirdalan city (PHOTO) Politics 1 February 16:55
President Aliyev attends inauguration of Khirdalan substations in Absheron district (PHOTO) Politics 1 February 16:47
Azerbaijani president, first lady inaugurate several social facilities in Absheron district, forest park in Yasamal district (PHOTO) Politics 1 February 16:46
Uzbekistan eyes developing industrial tourism Tourism 1 February 16:41
Kazakhstan decreases crude oil exports to EAEU countries Oil&Gas 1 February 16:37
Azerbaijani MoD unveils latest amount of funds collected for army assistance Politics 1 February 16:36
Britain detects South African variant in people with no travel links Europe 1 February 16:34
UK makes formal request to join trans-Pacific trade deal Europe 1 February 16:32
Food products surge in price in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 1 February 16:32
Azerbaijani company's director talks HR problems for cybersecurity ICT 1 February 16:31
Iran could increase export to Afghanistan - Chamber of Commerce Business 1 February 16:31
Azerbaijan sees decline in volume of problem loans in 2020 Finance 1 February 16:24
Uzbekistan, EBRD to sign memorandum on achieving carbon neutrality Uzbekistan 1 February 16:20
Spain’s petroleum oils import from Azerbaijan soars Oil&Gas 1 February 16:08
All news