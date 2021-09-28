Georgia finishes construction of road connecting Zemo Imereti and Racha districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

A 51-kilometer road connecting the two Georgian regions of Zemo Imereti and Racha has opened, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As a result, the distance between the two regions by 80 km and reducing travelling time by 1.5 hours.

The new road starts from the Sachkhere village and passes through Sareki, Kvemo Khevi, Uzunta, Shkmeri, Bokva, Kvashkhieti and Zudali villages. Finally the road joins the Ambrolauri-Oni road, which is 20 km away from the city of Ambrolauri and 5 km from the city of Oni.

The major part of the road passes through an unsettled forest zone, in the Kheura gorge and is located at an altitude of 1,000-1,500 m above sea level.

Construction of the new road was financed from the budget and its cost exceeded over 111 million lari ($35.6 million).

