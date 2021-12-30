International Bank of Azerbaijan launches mobile ATM in Aghdam Industrial Park

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

A mobile ATM of the International Bank of Azerbaijan has been launched in Aghdam Industrial Park, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, at the same time, the construction of an asphalt road, including a social zone, starting from the entrance to the industrial park was completed.

The park was created in accordance with the priority of the revival of Karabakh within respective decree signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on May 28, 2021.

According to the decree, a territory for the Aghdam Industry Park shall have the necessary infrastructure and management structures for carrying out business activities, used for the production, processing (recycling) and sale of competitive products, as well as the provision of services in the industrial sphere through the introduction of modern technologies, which helps efficient activities and development of entrepreneurs.

Measures for the organization, management and development of the Aghdam industrial park are carried out by the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones under the Ministry of Economy.

In accordance with the concept of the city of Aghdam, work is being carried out to create a forest belt on the territory of the industrial park.

Besides, the Ministry of Economy has installed a drip irrigation system that runs on solar energy in the forest belt of the Aghdam Industrial Park.