Iranian companies to pitch in road construction in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Iran and Armenia will sign a contract for the renovation and building of the Agarak-Vardanidzor road by Iranian companies in Armenia, on October 23, 2023, Trend reports.

The Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash, visited Yerevan today for this purpose. He will attend the signing ceremony of the contract, which involves repairing 21 km and constructing 11 km of the road.

Two Iranian companies will be in charge of the road work, according to the contract.

The North-South Road Corridor project in Armenia began in 2012. This project will shorten the main route from Iran to Georgia by 66 km and cut down the travel time from 10 hours to 4.5 hours. Although the construction of this road was supposed to be completed in 2019, it was postponed due to certain reasons.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur