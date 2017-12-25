Azerbaijani, Russian companies ink MoUs (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:38)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

A number of memorandums of understanding (MoU) were signed between Azerbaijani and Russian companies in Baku on Dec. 25.

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Russia’s Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin took part in the signing ceremony.

Particularly, the MoUs were signed between the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and JSC Russian Export Center, Azerbaijan’s Gravity Inc. and Russia’s OJSC Lato, Azerbaijan’s Hovers Lighting System Solution and Russia’s Realed, Azerbaijan’s AzProtein Foods Group and Russia’s Gurman, as well as between Silk Way Airlines of Azerbaijan, JSC Russian Export Center and Ilyushin Finance Co. of Russia.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, trade turnover with Russia amounted to $1.89 billion in 11 months of 2017, of which $528.97 million accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products to Russia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news