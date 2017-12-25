Turkey’s MUSIAD eyes to expand activity in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD) intends to expand its activity in Azerbaijan, head of the MUSIAD representative office in Azerbaijan Abdurrahman Uzun told Trend.

Uzun expressed confidence that the number of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs in the Association will grow.

He said the Association is meant for supporting entrepreneurs both in Turkey and Azerbaijan.

"We want to be useful both for the society and the economies of the countries in which we operate,” he said. “The representative office of the Association in Azerbaijan has been recently established. Presently, we are working on establishment of internal commissions to be headed by the members of the Association. We are also preparing an action plan for 2018."

Uzun added that among the plans for the next year is the preparation of various studies involving scientists and entrepreneurs.

He did not rule out the possibility of cooperation with other Turkish associations operating in Azerbaijan in the future, but stressed that presently there are no such negotiations.

"The Association has clear principles and operates under the 'high ethics and high technology' slogan, and we would like the members of the Association to meet these criteria," Uzun added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news