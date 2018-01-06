Logistics - a priority for co-op between Azerbaijan, Czech Republic

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Logistics is one of the priority areas for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, secretary for economic and commercial affairs at the Czech Embassy in Azerbaijan Jan Jindrich told Trend.

He added that the countries already successfully cooperate in energy and agricultural spheres.

"Our companies are interested in opportunities which North-South railway corridor may provide. At the same time, we see great potential for cooperation in the special economic zone in Azerbaijan’s Alat," said Jindrich.

The official stressed that joint projects in this zone currently remain under consideration, since the legal status of the zone has not yet been determined.

"I am confident that as soon as the Azerbaijani government approves the status of the zone, the Czech investors will start implementing their plans in this territory," said Jindrich.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic increased by more than 100 percent in January-October 2017, compared to the same period of the previous year.

The two countries’ trade turnover reached $924 million in 10 months of 2017, of which $846 million accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products to the Czech Republic, while the import of the Czech products by Azerbaijan totaled $78 million.

Over the past 10 years, the Czech banks, both public and private, invested more than $2 billion in the Azerbaijani economy, which puts the Czech Republic in the list of top 10 investors in the economy of Azerbaijan, added Jindrich.

