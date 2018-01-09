Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to auction notes worth 150M manats

9 January 2018 18:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

An auction for placement of short-term notes worth 150 million manats of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on Jan. 10, 2018, the BSE said Jan. 9.

According to the message, 1.5 million notes at a par value of 100 manats each and maturity period of 28 days will be put up for auction. The maturity date of the notes is February 7, 2018.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain notes.

Under new requirements, each bank can submit maximum two applications – one competitive and one noncompetitive.

(1.7001 manats = $1 on Jan. 9)

