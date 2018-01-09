Foreign universities in Uzbekistan exempt from all taxes

9 January 2018 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 9

By Mamed Dashdemirov – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev exempted all foreign higher educational institutions accredited in the country from payment of all types of taxes until Jan. 1, 2023, the presidential press service told Trend.

In particular, foreign universities are exempt from paying taxes, unified social payment, mandatory deductions to state trust funds.

In addition, foreign specialists working in these educational institutions are exempt from paying personal income tax for five years, according to the press service.

Currently, six branches of foreign universities (the Plekhanov Russian Academy of Economics, the International University of Westminster, the Lomonosov Moscow State University, the Management Development Institute of Singapore, the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas, the Polytechnic University of Turin, and the Inha University) operate in Uzbekistan, and all of them are located in Tashkent city.

