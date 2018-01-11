New appointment at PASHA Bank’s Georgian subsidiary

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Arda Arkun has been appointed as chairman of the Board of Directors of PASHA Bank Georgia, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank OJSC in Georgia, a source in the financial market told Trend Jan. 11.

The source said that the new head of the Board of Directors will take up duties in February.

Shahin Mammadov, who currently serves on this position, will start working at PASHA Holding since February 2018. He will serve as director of business support and deputy executive director at the Holding.

PASHA Bank Georgia told Trend that currently, the bank is in the process of transferring responsibilities, which will be completed by the end of the month.

PASHA Bank was established in June 2007 and its Georgian subsidiary has been operating since February 2013.

