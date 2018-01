New advisers appointed to Azerbaijani taxes minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Orkhan Nazarli and Abdulla Tagiyev have been appointed as advisers to the Azerbaijani taxes minister, a source in the government told Trend Jan. 16.

In early January, former deputy chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank Khagani Abdullayev was also appointed as adviser to the minister.

The number of advisers to Azerbaijan’s new Taxes Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has reached five: Jamal Gasimov, Elnur Aliyev, Khagani Abdullayev, Orkhan Nazarli and Abdulla Tagiyev.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news