Azerbaijan’s gold producer reduces its credit debt

16 January 2018 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Anglo Asian Mining increases sales of copper concentrate produced in Azerbaijan
Economy news 16 January 17:15
Costs for development of Azerbaijan’s gold, silver field revealed
Economy news 21 September 2017 12:32
AAM’s gold production in Azerbaijan decreases
Economy news 21 April 2017 19:39
Gold producer in Azerbaijan attracts more loans
Economy news 21 April 2017 15:55
Azerbaijani gold producer to have new shareholder
Economy news 15 November 2016 17:12
Azerbaijani gold producer’s debt to PASHA Bank rises
Economy news 13 October 2016 16:09
Gold production in Azerbaijan decreases
Economy news 13 October 2016 16:05
Gold producer in Azerbaijan to save $13M
Economy news 27 May 2016 14:43
Azerbaijani gold producer attracts large loan from Dutch bank
Economy news 10 October 2013 15:13
Over $43 million raised for gold processing plant construction in Azerbaijan
Economy news 9 January 2013 13:53
Gold producer to complete exploration of II contract area in Azerbaijan in 2013
Economy news 20 December 2012 15:11
Azerbaijani company signs contract for copper concentrate sale
Economy news 18 December 2012 15:59