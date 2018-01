Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s trade house in Belarus has got the right to import alcoholic beverages in 2018, Naviny.by reported Jan. 17.

In general, the list of companies that have been entitled to import alcoholic beverages in Belarus this year includes 29 state and private enterprises.

Azerbaijan’s trade house opened in Belarus in May 2017.

