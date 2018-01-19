Azerbaijani customs bodies successfully fight against smuggling (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:26)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The previous year was successful for the customs bodies of Azerbaijan in terms of fighting against smuggling, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev said.

He made the remarks at a press conference on the results of 2017 in Baku Jan. 19.

According to Aliyev, large quantity of narcotics was seized during an attempt to import it into Azerbaijan. Also, attempts to smuggle big volume of foreign currency out of the country were prevented in separate cases.

The attempts to smuggle $1.6 million, 22 million rubles and 50,000 euros were prevented in 2017, noted the chairman.

Meanwhile, the export of gold, gemstones and other valuables worth 1.2 million manats from Azerbaijan was prevented in 2017.

Moreover, the import of 2,770 kilograms of narcotic and psychotropic drugs into Azerbaijan was prevented, said Aliyev adding that 2,550 kilograms of this volume accounted for marijuana and more than 100 kilograms were heroin.

