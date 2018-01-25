Uzbekistan Railways to launch additional trips to Russian cities

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan Railways JSC will launch additional trips to cities of Russia starting from February, the press service of the company said in a statement.

The company noted that the number of the Tashkent-Moscow, Tashkent-Ufa and Andijan-Moscow trips will be increased from one to two a week.

The frequency of the Tashkent-Volgograd trip will be increased from two to three a week.

In early 2018, discounts were introduced for those purchasing tickets for international trips from Uzbekistan Railways JSC in advance.

Thus, when buying a ticket for first or second class sleeper 45-31 days before the date of train’s departure, the passenger will get a 45 percent discount; when buying a ticket for first or second class sleeper 30-6 days before the date of train’s departure, the passenger will get a 35 percent discount.

The passenger will also get a 35 percent discount when buying a ticket for third class sleeper 45-31 days before the date of train’s departure.

A 25 percent discount will be available for those who purchase a ticket for third class sleeper 30-6 days before the date of train’s departure.

If a ticket is purchased 5 days or less before the train leaves, a 5 percent surcharge will be added to the ticket’s price.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news