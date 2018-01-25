Uzbekistan intends to attract Deloitte in developing ICT strategy

25 January 2018 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.25

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan intends to attract Deloitte to develop a national concept in the field of information and communication technologies (ICT).

The Uzbek Ministry for the Development of Information Technologies and Communications held negotiations with the representative of the regional department of Deloitte Christopher Armitage which focused on the involvement of Deloitte in developing a national concept in the field of ICT.

The sides mulled the issue of studying best international practices and applying it in Uzbekistan was considered, according to the ministry.

The future concept should cover such areas as telecommunications infrastructure, e-government, information security, innovation, mail, logistics and e-commerce. This will also include the issues of education, training and retraining of personnel.

In accordance with the presidential decree "On the introduction of a new procedure for the formation and financing of state development programs of the Republic of Uzbekistan", the Ministry for the Development of Information Technologies and Communications was tasked with developing a long-term concept for the development of the ICT sphere.

Uzbekistan plans to increase the share of information and communication technologies in GDP, which now stands at 2 percent, to 4 percent by 2020.

Deloitte is the brand under which tens of thousands of dedicated professionals in independent firms throughout the world collaborate to provide audit & assurance, consulting, risk and financial advisory, risk management, tax, and related services to select clients. These firms are members of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”).

Azernews Newspaper
