Are cryptocurrencies substitute for gold?

25 January 2018 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
ICO funded projects hit by 100 cyber attacks a month
Economy news 24 January 16:05
South Korea to ban cryptocurrency traders from using anonymous bank accounts
Other News 23 January 10:35
Four factors to underpin gold demand growth in 2018
Commentary 22 January 09:55
Bitcoin use under scrutiny in Indonesian island of Bali
Other News 19 January 12:39
Ex-mayor: Armenia has no funds to restore share of gold in int’l reserves
Armenia 19 January 10:49
SEC says bitcoin funds raise 'investor protection issues'
US 19 January 10:40
Bitcoin slumps to $10,000, half its peak price, as regulatory fears grow
Economy news 17 January 17:01
Bitcoin jolted by regulation worries, falls 7 percent on extended selloff
Economy news 17 January 09:48
Qatar central bank chief: will consider issue of virtual currencies
Arab World 16 January 14:52
Iranian monetary body examines blockchain technology (exclusive)
Business 16 January 14:22
Bitcoin slides 14 percent on crackdown fears, hits four-week low
ICT 16 January 13:27
Four factors to underpin gold demand growth in 2018
Economy news 16 January 13:10
More details disclosed on Azerbaijan's first crypto-currency broker company
ICT 15 January 19:15
Indonesia warns against owning, selling, trading cryptocurrency
Economy news 13 January 12:01
South Korea plans to ban cryptocurrency trading, rattles market
Other News 11 January 10:12
Anglo Asian Mining secures extension to $4M loan facility
Economy news 10 January 19:32
Central bank of Iran refuses to endorse Bitcoin
Business 10 January 11:48
Israel's central bank: Bitcoin is an asset, not a currency
Israel 8 January 17:30