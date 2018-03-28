Azerbaijan's fish plant to cut down salmon breeding in reservoirs

28 March 2018 18:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The Gabala Salmon Plant operating under the Azerbaijani Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry plans to release into reservoirs about 57,000 fish in 2018, Plant's leading pisciculturist Safayat Gachayeva told Trend on March 28.

Gachayeva said that last year this figure was about 60,000, which allowed to overfulfil the state plan by 5 percent.

In 2014, 48,300 fish were released into reservoirs, in 2015 - 57,500 fish and in 2016 - 63,840 fish. Over the past 18 years, the plant released about 900,000 fish into the reservoirs.

The plant, which has been operating since 1956, is presently producing salmon and spotty trout, which are then released into the Caspian Sea, the Kura River and shallow waters.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iran eyes significant rise in shrimp cultivation
Iran 9 February 13:29
Iran eyes significant rise in shrimp cultivation
Iran 4 February 14:12
U.S., other nations agree to ban fishing in Arctic Ocean
World 4 December 2017 15:33
Import of several varieties of live fish to be exempt from customs duties in Azerbaijan
Economy news 23 November 2017 14:33
Sturgeon fishing may be banned in Caspian Sea for 20-25 years
Society 14 November 2017 09:51
Fish harvest in Uzbekistan’s Navoiy region expected to double
Uzbekistan 24 October 2017 15:38
Kazakh company exports fish to Russia, Europe
Kazakhstan 21 October 2017 09:53
Iran exports 19 tons of trout to Russia
Business 21 September 2016 21:16
Kazakhstan bans sturgeon fishing
Kazakhstan 21 September 2016 18:46
Turkish seiner fined for border regime violation in Georgia
Georgia 22 December 2014 19:51
Iran catches 88 tons of bony fish from Caspian Sea
Economy news 21 October 2013 11:19
Azerbaijan's rare and endangered species in public spotlight
Society 20 February 2013 20:14