Regions of Kyrgyzstan using more bank cards

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

Trend:

The number of bank cards in the regions of Kyrgyzstan is growing enormously, chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Tolkunbek Abdygulov told Kabar News Agency at a press conference.

He said that within the framework of the state program all budget organizations were transferred to the card system.

"The Elkart card was introduced for payments, transfer of salaries of state and municipal employees. This leads to an increase in non-cash turnover," he said.

Abdygulov emphasized that the number of bank cards in the regions is growing enormously.

"Yes, there are problems in the regions. These problems are being solved. The president set the task, within the framework of declaring 2018 the Year of Regional Development, to improve the banking infrastructure there. The program for the supply of banking equipment without VAT was successful. We plan to continue this work," he explained.

The chairman of the National Bank called the bazaars the main problem in the regions, which hampers the development of non-cash payment.

