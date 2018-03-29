Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on March 29

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The afternoon foreign currency trading session ended at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Twenty-seven banks participated in the trades, KASE said in a message.

The US dollar's weighted average rate with T+0 (immediate settlements) in tenge was 319.06 tenge per US dollar, with the trades volume at $65.25 million.

No deals were made in US dollar with T+1(settlements implemented in a day) and Т+2 (settlements implemented in 2 days).

The weighted average rate of the US dollar based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions was 319.02 tenge per USD, with a total volume of trades at $111.3 million.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news