Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on March 29

29 March 2018 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The afternoon foreign currency trading session ended at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Twenty-seven banks participated in the trades, KASE said in a message.

The US dollar's weighted average rate with T+0 (immediate settlements) in tenge was 319.06 tenge per US dollar, with the trades volume at $65.25 million.

No deals were made in US dollar with T+1(settlements implemented in a day) and Т+2 (settlements implemented in 2 days).

The weighted average rate of the US dollar based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions was 319.02 tenge per USD, with a total volume of trades at $111.3 million.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
First freight train from China to Central Asia sets off
Economy news 17:11
Kazakhstan establishes mutton export to China
Economy news 15:28
Kazakhstan produces over 1M tons of sulfur from Kashagan
Oil&Gas 09:52
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 29
Economy news 09:24
Kazakh delegation takes part in UNSC meeting on situation in Syria
Kazakhstan 28 March 21:16
Kazakhstan's central bank launches securities trading app
Kazakhstan 28 March 16:53
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on March 28
Economy news 28 March 15:19
Kazakhstan plans to develop new oil fields
Oil&Gas 28 March 12:51
Caspian Pipeline Consortium opens tender on modification of gas contamination systems
Tenders 28 March 11:36
KazPrime indicator value for March 28
Economy news 28 March 10:28
Investments in Kazakhstan’s agriculture increase
Economy news 28 March 10:25
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 28
Economy news 28 March 09:24
Kazakhstan reveals revenues from privatization of public facilities
Economy news 27 March 19:58
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on March 27
Economy news 27 March 16:55
China plans to cut down on transportation of goods to Azerbaijan
Business 27 March 16:44
Caspian Pipeline Consortium announces tender on renovation of wells, pipes
Tenders 27 March 13:03
Astana among top financial centers in Global Financial Centers Index
Economy news 27 March 11:47
Central Asian FMs, EU High Representative mull Afghanistan
Uzbekistan 27 March 11:07