Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on March 30

30 March 2018 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The afternoon foreign currency trading session ended at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Twenty-five banks participated in the trades, KASE said in a message.

The US dollar's weighted average rate with T+0 (immediate settlements) in tenge was 318.40 tenge per US dollar, with the trades volume at $46,200 million.

No deals were made in US dollar with T+1(settlements implemented in a day) and Т+2 (settlements implemented in 2 days).

The weighted average rate of the US dollar based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions was 318.31 tenge per USD, with a total volume of trades at $107,600 million.

