Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

31 March 2018 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7 AZN/USD.

The official exchange rate for March 20-26 was not set due to holidays.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

March 19

1.7

March 26

-

March 20

-

March 27

1.7

March 21

-

March 28

1.7

March 22

-

March 29

1.7

March 23

-

March 30

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0231 manats or 1.0915 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.103825 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

March 19

2.0853

March 26

-

March 20

-

March 27

2.1164

March 21

-

March 28

2.1094

March 22

-

March 29

2.0962

March 23

-

March 30

2.0933

Average weekly

2.0853

Average weekly

2.103825

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0001 manats (0.3356 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02965 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

March 19

0.0296

March 26

-

March 20

-

March 27

0.0298

March 21

-

March 28

0.0296

March 22

-

March 29

0.0295

March 23

-

March 30

0.0297

Average weekly

0.0296

Average weekly

0.02965

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0024 manats (0.5602 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.4276 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

March 19

0.4324

March 26

-

March 20

-

March 27

0.4284

March 21

-

March 28

0.4271

March 22

-

March 29

0.4241

March 23

-

March 30

0.4308

Average weekly

0.4324

Average weekly

0.4276

