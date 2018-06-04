Changes in management of Azerbaijani bank’s subsidiary in Georgia

4 June 2018 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Mir Jamal Pashayev has left the Supervisory Board of PASHA Bank Georgia, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank in Georgia, according to the message posted on the bank’s website.

Shahin Mammadov replaced Pashayev in the bank’s Supervisory Board. Mammadov is deputy chief executive officer of PASHA Holding and is a member of the Supervisory Board of PASHA Bank.

Previously, Mammadov served as chairman of the Board of Directors of PASHA Bank Georgia.

Changes have also taken place in the bank’s strategy and budget, HR and remuneration, as well as risk management committees.

Thus, Turhan Mahmudov, Khayala Nagiyeva and Murad Ahmadov have left the Strategy and Budget Committee. They were replaced by Elman Eminov, Ulviya Abbasova and Vugar Akhundov.

Farid Mammadov has been appointed head of the HR and Remuneration Committee. Jalal Gasimov has been appointed new chairman of the Risk Management Committee.

This is while Farid Mammadov and Ruslan Mammadov have joined the committee instead of Elman Eminov and Kamala Nuriyeva.

PASHA Bank was established in June 2007 and its Georgian subsidiary has been operating since February 2013.

