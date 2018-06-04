Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC repairs cargo ship

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC has completed overhaul of the Jafar Jabbarli dry cargo ship at the Zig Shipyard, the company said in a message.

The ship repair took about a year, the company said.

"All metal structures of the hull, deck, cargo holds of the vessel were replaced. Some 350 tons of metal were used for this. All the cabins were repaired and they were equipped with new furniture. Engines, steering wheels, as well as ballast, air, fire and fuel systems were overhauled. Warehouses were modernized, while the second layer of the hull was installed," the company said.

The ship was successfully tested and returned to service.

The length of dry cargo ship is 123.5 meters with a width of 15 meters. Its speed is 11.7 knots, and the carrying capacity is 3,850 tons.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @MTsurkovTrend

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news