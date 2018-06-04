Azer Turk Bank prolongs “28 May” campaign

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

The state-owned Azer Turk Bank extended the period of “28 May” campaign, held on occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. Taking into account high interest and wishes of the Bank’s customers, terms of the campaign prolonged till June 14.

Within the campaign, clients of Azer Turk Bank can get loans up to 10,000 AZN without guarantor and up to 20,000 AZN with guarantor for period from 3 to 36 months. Annual interest rate starts from 18%. The Bank’s service commission is just 1%.

More information is available at http://azerturkbank.az/campaigns/28-may/ , the Bank’s corporate pages at social networks or at (012) 945 Call Center.

