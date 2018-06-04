Azer Turk Bank prolongs “28 May” campaign

4 June 2018 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

The state-owned Azer Turk Bank extended the period of “28 May” campaign, held on occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. Taking into account high interest and wishes of the Bank’s customers, terms of the campaign prolonged till June 14.

Within the campaign, clients of Azer Turk Bank can get loans up to 10,000 AZN without guarantor and up to 20,000 AZN with guarantor for period from 3 to 36 months. Annual interest rate starts from 18%. The Bank’s service commission is just 1%.

More information is available at http://azerturkbank.az/campaigns/28-may/ , the Bank’s corporate pages at social networks or at (012) 945 Call Center.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Military contingent participating in Turkish-Azerbaijani joint drills return to Nakhchivan (PHOTO)
Politics 20:26
President Aliyev approves Law on Free Economic Zone of Alat
Politics 20:17
Bahar Energy announces terms of repair of two offshore platforms
Oil&Gas 19:55
Dutch ambassador talks key drivers of trade between Azerbaijan, Netherlands (Exclusive)
Economy news 19:24
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC repairs cargo ship
Economy news 19:02
President Aliyev allocates funds for highway construction in Yevlakh district
Politics 18:58
Southern Gas Corridor to boost trade between Azerbaijan, European countries: Peter Tase
Oil&Gas 17:29
Populism is magic word of Pashinyan's initiatives: Strategic Outlook expert
Commentary 17:07
Statements by some US congressmen against Azerbaijan are foolish attempts to distort country’s economic development – Peter Tase
Politics 16:32
Azerbaijan Press Council: Russian Foreign Ministry denies truth that everyone saw
Politics 16:18
Assets of Azerbaijan’s banking sector decrease
Economy news 16:14
Property of five Azerbaijani banks being auctioned
Business 15:49
EBRD portfolio in Azerbaijan expands
Economy news 15:45
Azerbaijani Airlines launches direct flight from Baku to Tashkent
Business 14:38
Azerbaijan eyes to reduce import of glass containers
Economy news 14:25
Norm Masters Club successfully moves towards its goals
Society 14:10
Pertamina invites SOCAR to participate in explorations in Indonesia
Oil&Gas 13:43
Azercell opens Exclusive Shop in Salyan (PHOTO)
ICT 13:12