Azerbaijan's trade with EU exceeds $5 billion in 5 months of 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the European Union continues to grow every year, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Safar Mehdiyev said June 5 during his speech at the 4th EU-Azerbaijan business forum.

The head of the State Customs Committee noted that an increase is observed in both export and import operations between Azerbaijan and the EU this year.

"Over the past five months of 2018, the trade turnover between the EU and Azerbaijan exceeded $5 billion. At the same time, exports to the EU increased by five percent compared to the same period last year, amounting to $3.7 billion, and imports rose by 41 percent, amounting to $936 million," Mehdiyev said.

Story still developing

