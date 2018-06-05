Azerbaijan eyes to simplify issuance of work permits

5 June 2018 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

There are plans in Azerbaijan to create a special council consisting of representatives of foreign companies that need foreign labor, Head of the State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov said at the 4th EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum June 5.

He said the council will include representatives of such organizations as American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham), the Azerbaijan-Turkey Business Association (ATIB), the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, as well as such companies as BP and SOCAR.

He said that the council will ensure more simplified and transparent process for issuing permits for the employment of foreign citizens in Azerbaijan.

“All processes - from submitting documents to obtaining a final decision - will take palce online, and it will be possible to monitor these processes from their start to finish,” Huseynov said.

He also touched upon the issue of expanding the quota for obtaining permits, adding that entrepreneurs will be able to take an active part in the defining of quotas.

---

Azernews Newspaper
