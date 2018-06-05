Ganja plant may expand production of "Belarus" tractors in 2018 (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

The Ganja automobile plant and the Minsk tractor plant may extend the contract for production of the "Belarus" tractors in Azerbaijan until the end of 2018, director of the Ganja automobile plant Kamran Nazarov told Trend June 5.

He noted that the Ganja automobile plant took part in the international exhibition Belagro 2018 in Minsk.

Nazarov said at the exhibition negotiations were held with the general director of the Minsk tractor plant (MTP) Fyodor Domotenko, during which expansion of the model range of tractors produced in Azerbaijan, as well as increasing the number of tractors that will be produced this year in Ganja were discussed.

"In the near future, the plant will complete the assembly of tractors under the previous contract, involving the production of 1,000 vehicles. Thus, there is an opportunity to extend the contract until the end of this year. The number of tractors to be assembled at the enterprise under the new agreement will be determined during the negotiations," Nazarov said.

He noted that the project of the Ganja automobile plant on production of export-oriented products and technologies, access to the markets of third countries, involving the construction of a plant in Turkey, was also discussed.

"Construction of a new enterprise is going at an accelerated pace. On June 5, the construction site of a tractor factory in Turkey was visited by the governor of the province of Kirikkale, Ilker Haktankacmaz, who got acquainted with the work," said Nazarov.

At the end of last year, the Ganja and Minsk plants signed a strategic cooperation agreement, which opened up opportunities for the Azerbaijani enterprise to establish production in Turkey.

The agreement, in particular, involves expanding the geography of the brand presence and increasing the sales through the creation of a joint venture in Turkey for further promotion of tractors in that market.

