Companies from 15 countries to join transport exhibition in Baku (UPDATE)

Details added (the first version was posted on 13:26)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

As many as 85 companies from 15 countries will take part in the 17th Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition, scheduled for June 11-13.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Elmir Velizade announced this at a press conference dedicated to the exhibition in Baku on June 7.

He stressed that this exhibition is the largest in the region and is important for Azerbaijan.

"Such exhibitions allow to demonstrate at the international arena achievements in the sector, to talk about the work carried out in the country," he said, adding that the transport sector is among priorities for Azerbaijan.

"Therefore, great work is underway to reconstruct the existing infrastructure and construct a new one, and also to turn the country into a regional logistics hub. These works are of a strategic nature, "Velizade said.

He also touched upon the implementation of such major transport projects as Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, North-South, Baku International Sea Trade Port and Lapis Lazuli.

--

Follow the author on Twitter: @MTsurkovTrend

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news