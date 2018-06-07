Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company opens rep. office in Europe (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC has opened a representative office in Athens, the company said on June 7.

The opening of the representative office in Athens is linked with the company's plans to strengthen and expand the activities in international waters.

The opening ceremony was attended by Charge d'Affaires of Azerbaijan in Greece Eldar Aliyev, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC Head Rauf Valiyev, International Authoritative Classification Societies (IACS) and the staff of the CJSC .

During the event, there were held working meetings in the B2B format. The Azerbaijani company discussed prospects of cooperation with a number of international companies.

Currently, 13 vessels of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (11 dry cargo vessels and two tankers) operate in international waters - the Azov, Black and Mediterranean seas.

