Price for silver goes up in Azerbaijan

8 June 2018 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

The prices of main precious metals except for silver decreased in Azerbaijan on June 8, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 1.0625 manats to 2204.2625 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on June 7.

The cost of silver increased by 0.0546 manats to 28.3913 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 11.475 manats to 1528.9885 manats and the cost of palladium decreased by 8.398 manats to 1723.732 manats in the country.

Precious metals

June 8, 2018

June 7, 2018

Gold

XAU

2204.2625

2,205.325

Silver

XAG

28.3913

28.3367

Platinium

XPT

1528.9885

1,540.4635

Palladium

XPD

1723.732

1,732.13

Azernews Newspaper
