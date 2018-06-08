Price for silver goes up in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

The prices of main precious metals except for silver decreased in Azerbaijan on June 8, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 1.0625 manats to 2204.2625 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on June 7.

The cost of silver increased by 0.0546 manats to 28.3913 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 11.475 manats to 1528.9885 manats and the cost of palladium decreased by 8.398 manats to 1723.732 manats in the country.

Precious metals June 8, 2018 June 7, 2018 Gold XAU 2204.2625 2,205.325 Silver XAG 28.3913 28.3367 Platinium XPT 1528.9885 1,540.4635 Palladium XPD 1723.732 1,732.13

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news