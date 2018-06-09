Azerbaijan becomes main transport center of region - deputy minister

9 June 2018 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan has become the main transport center of the region, Elmir Velizade, Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, said when speaking at the Baku summit of the Alliance Conservatives and Reformists in Europe June 9.

The deputy minister noted that modernization of infrastructure and legal framework, and improvement of the quality and availability of services constitute the basis of development of Azerbaijan's transport sector.

Story still developing

