New life insurance product presented in Azerbaijan

11 June 2018 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

Azerbaijani insurance company Gala Life offers its customers a new life insurance product, acting Chairman of the Board of the insurance company Azer Alizade told reporters June 11.

A product called "No losses" combines endowment insurance and insurance against death.

"The product covers citizens from 18 to 64 years old and operates worldwide. The insurance contract is valid for one year. The minimum insurance coverage for the product is 500 manats, and insurance premiums start from 150 manats," Alizade said.

Story still developing

