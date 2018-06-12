Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 12

12 June 2018 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The afternoon foreign currency trading session ended at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Twenty-two banks participated in the trades, KASE said in a message.

The US dollar's weighted average rate with T+0 (settlements implemented in a day) in tenge was 334.45 tenge per US dollar, with the trades volume at $34.700 million.

No deals were made in US dollar with T+1 (settlements implemented in a day) and Т+2 (settlements implemented in 2 days).

The weighted average rate of the US dollar based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions was 334.50 tenge per USD, with a total volume of trades at $71.400 million.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kazakhstan, China eye to increase share of national currencies in bilateral trade
Economy news 12:59
Navoi FEZ expecting European investments in textile, processing of agricultural goods, basalt ore (Exclusive)
Commentary 12:55
Caspian countries to sign agreements in fields of transport and trade
Economy news 12:49
Volume of premiums in Kazakhstan’s tourism insurance sector decreases
Economy news 12:41
KazakhExport and VTB Bank jointly support Kazakh entrepreneurs
Economy news 12:31
AKFA company talks big market share, exports to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:10
Kazakhstan increases oil and gas condensate production
Oil&Gas 11:29
KazPrime indicator value for June 12
Economy news 10:17
Chinese Bank extends maturity period of loan for Kashagan
Kazakhstan 09:45
EDB issues loan to Kazakh Altynalmas for gold deposit development
Kazakhstan 11 June 22:28
Passenger carriers in Kazakhstan’s western city updating vehicle parks
Economy news 11 June 21:46
Kazakhstan, China ink memo on cooperation in agriculture sector
Kazakhstan 11 June 20:09
Prices on croups remain stable in Kazakhstan
Economy news 11 June 17:28
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 11
Economy news 11 June 16:27
Kazakh maritime shipping company to expand transportation of oil cargoes in open seas (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11 June 15:57
Kazakhstan's refusal to import gasoline from Russia not to be long-term (Exclusive)
Commentary 11 June 12:41
Kazakhstan opens new train route from Astana to Southern region
Economy news 11 June 12:14
More bank cards used in Kazakhstan
Economy news 11 June 11:04